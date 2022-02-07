Opinion: The Nets Should Trade Kyrie Irving For This Player

The Brooklyn Nets are falling apart right now, and are currently on an eight-game losing streak.

Their latest loss came to the Denver Nuggets (124-104) on Sunday afternoon, and the team is now 29-24 on the season.

One of the biggest reasons for their struggles comes from the fact that their top players have rarely spent time on the floor together.

Kevin Durant is currently out due to a knee injury, and Kyrie Irving joined the team in the middle of the season and can only play in road games.

Even James Harden has missed four out of the last six games.

I believe that they should trade Irving for Houston Rockets point guard John Wall.

Why would Irving for Wall help the Nets?

The Rockets clearly have no interest in playing John Wall this season, because he has yet to play in a game this season.

They are the worst team in the Western Conference, and in a rebuilding mode with likely no intentions to make the playoffs.

In addition, the trade value for Wall is probably little to nothing.

Therefore, Kyrie Irving, who also is probably not worth much in trade value, would be the perfect swap.

The Nets can only have Irving for road games due to the vaccine mandate in New York City.

If the Rockets got Irving they could either buy him out, or just not even make him show up.

Irving has a player-option so he can opt out this summer, which would potentially free up cap space for the Rockets.

Meanwhile, Wall who also has a player option, would more than likely opt in.

The former All-Star has dealt with injuries over the last few years that have derailed his play, and there is no chance that he would get that kind of money on the open market.

Right now, the Nets cannot count on Irving, because even if they make a deep run in the playoffs, they will only have him for road games.

In addition, he is more of a scorer than a passer.

He has never averaged more than 6.9 assists in his career, and is averaging less than five assists per game this season.

Wall is not the player he used to be, but he is much more of a play-maker in terms of passing with career averages of 9.1 assists per game.

From 2015-17, he averaged 10.0 assists or more per game.

James Harden had huge success playing with a pass-first point guard in Chris Paul when they were on the Rockets together.

Harden and Wall could play the way that he did with Paul, and then by adding Kevin Durant into the fold they could have all the makings of a championship team.

Irving is obviously the better player, but he may not be the perfect fit for this team based on his play and availability.