Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    James Harden's Status For Christmas Game
    Publish date:

    James Harden's Status For Christmas Game

    James Harden will be active for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas.
    Author:

    James Harden will be active for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas.

    The Brooklyn Nets are going to be in Los Angeles, California, to play the Lakers on Christmas.  

    For the game, there is good news that they will have James Harden available for the game.  

    Harden had been in health and safety protocols.   

    The status of Harden for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Nets have players in and out of the lineup all season long, and they've also not had Kyrie Irving play in any games yet this season.  

    Yet, they are still 21-9 in 30 games, which is good for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.  

    They look like they will be one of the teams who is going to compete for a title this season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17133937_168388303_lowres
    News

    James Harden's Status For Christmas Game

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_17321678_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant's Status For Christmas Game

    46 seconds ago
    USATSI_17195158_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Warriors Announced The Signing Of A New Player

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_14469008_168388303_lowres
    News

    RJ Barrett's Status For Hawks-Knicks Christmas Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
    News

    Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hawks On Christmas

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_15935794_168388303_lowres
    News

    Immanuel Quickley's Official Status For Hawks-Knicks Christmas Game

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_16136840_168388303_lowres
    News

    Immanuel Quickley's Status For Hawks-Knicks Christmas Game

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
    News

    RJ Barrett's Status For Hawks-Knicks Christmas Game

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17393248_168388303_lowres
    News

    How Was This Not Called A Foul On Steph Curry's Shot?

    11 hours ago