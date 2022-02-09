Nets Starting Lineup Against Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at Barclays Center, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The team is without their three best players James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant for the game.

Their full starting lineup can be see in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Patty Mills, Bruce Brown, DeAndre' Bembry, Kessler Edwards and Blake Griffin make up the starting five.

The Nets come into the game in a massive slump, and are currently on an eight-game losing streak.

They are 2-8 in their last ten games overall, and have fell all the way to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

In the 53 games that they have played so far they are 29-24.

