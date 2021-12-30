Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Kevin Durant's Status For 76ers-Nets Game
    Steve Nash expects Kevin Durant to play in Thursday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.
    The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening, and head coach Steve Nash expects Kevin Durant to return for the game (via Brian Lewis of The New York Post, see tweet below). 

    Lewis' tweet said: "Nash expects KD and Aldridge to play tomorrow. #nets

    Durant had been in health and safety protocols, and has missed the team's last three games.   

    They also had several games postponed during the time he was out, so he has not actually played in a game since December 16 against the 76ers.   

    Therefore, this will be Durant's first time playing in two weeks.   

    The Nets are the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-9 record in 32 games this season, and have won their last two games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers (both on the road). 

