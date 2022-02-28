Ben Simmons Status For Raptors-Nets Game

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Toronto Raptors in New York at Barclays Center on Monday night, and for the game they remain without their new three-time All-Star Ben Simmons.

The 25-year-old has been ruled out for Monday's game and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets earlier this month, but has yet to make his debut for his new team (he has not played at all this season).

The Athletic's Shams Charania recently provided an update on Simmons, and his tweets can be seen embedded below.

The Nets are coming off of a road win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, and they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-29 record on the season.

