Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Raptors Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without their star guard Kyrie Irving.

The status of Irving for Tuesday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Nets.

The Nets lost to the Raptors at home in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Monday night by a score of 133-97.

They are now 32-30 on the season in the 62 games that they have played so far this season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

At one point this year they were the first seed, but an 11-game losing streak before the All-Star break sent them on a free fall down the standings in the conference.

