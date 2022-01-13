Nets Starting Lineup Against The Bulls

The Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls are facing off on Wednesday night in Illinois, and for the game the Nets have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets and Bulls are the two top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets are the second seed with a 25-14 record in 39 games, while the Bulls have a 2.5 game lead and hold onto the first seed in the conference with a 27-11 record in 38 games.

The Bulls have not been to the postseason since the 2017 season when they had Jimmy Butler, but the new additions of Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan have been huge for them this season.

