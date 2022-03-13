Watch Mitchell Robinson Block Kevin Durant's Shot
Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks had a fantastic block on Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Manhattan playing the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden, and during the game Kevin Durant had his shot blocked by Mitchell Robinson.
The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Knicks.
Robinson came into the game averaging 1.7 blocks per game.
The Knicks are 28-39 on the season, and their three-game winning streak was snapped by the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday evening.
They are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, and running out of time to make a push for the tenth seed (final play-in tournament spot).
As for the Nets, they are 34-33, which has them as the eighth seed in the east.
