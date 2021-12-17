Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing A New Player
    Publish date:

    The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing A New Player

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets are signing James Ennis. The veteran has played for the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans.
    Author:

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets are signing James Ennis. The veteran has played for the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets are signing veteran James Ennis.  

    The report from Chariana can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.  

    Ennis is 31-years-old and has played for the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans, over a seven-year career.  

    This will be his eighth NBA season.   

    Right now, the Nets are the top team in the Eastern Conference, and have an impressive 21-8 record in their first 29 games of the season. 

    Kevin Durant has been playing some of the best basketball of his future Hall of Fame career.

    Last season the Nets lost in the second round of the playoffs to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_15801173_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing A New Player

    just now
    USATSI_17359331_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video Steph Curry Tweeted After Breaking The Three-Point Record

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17197234_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Rockets' Jalen Green Tweeted

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    The Warriors Have Made Another Roster Move With Klay Thompson And James Wiseman

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_9213577_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Have Officially Signed This Former New York Knicks Star

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17370714_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The 76ers

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16238607_168388303_lowres
    News

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Pelicans Game

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17354012_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Pelicans Game

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17214027_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Chicago Bulls Have Given An Update On Zach LaVine

    13 hours ago