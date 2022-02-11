Here's The Players Available For The Nets Against The Wizards
The Brooklyn Nets are taking on the Washington Wizards in D.C. on Thursday night, and for the game the players that they have available can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Nets were busy on Thursday, because according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (see tweet below) they traded All-Star guard James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Coming into Thursday night, the Nets are 29-25 on the season in 54 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a huge slump, and have lost their last nine games.
At one point this season they had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Wizards come into the game as the 11th seed in the east at 24-29.
