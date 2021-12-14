Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Here's The Photo James Harden Tweeted Of Kevin Durant
    Publish date:

    Here's The Photo James Harden Tweeted Of Kevin Durant

    Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets had a 51-point game in Sunday's win over the Detroit Pistons. James Harden sent out a tweet with a photo of Durant after the game.
    Author:

    Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets had a 51-point game in Sunday's win over the Detroit Pistons. James Harden sent out a tweet with a photo of Durant after the game.

    The Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons 116-104 on Sunday, and Kevin Durant went off for 51-points in the win.   

    The Nets improved to 19-8 in their first 27 games with the win, and are the top team in the Eastern Conference, while the Pistons fell to 4-22 in their first 26 games. 

    James Harden was ruled out for the game due to rest, but the 2018 MVP sent out a tweet after the game with a photo of Durant, and his post can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below. 

    Durant and Harden have the Nets as one of the best teams in the NBA even without All-Star Kyrie Irving having not played in any games yet this year.   

    As for the Pistons, they are clearly in rebuilding mode.  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16915762_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photo James Harden Tweeted Of Kevin Durant

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_17309044_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Warriors Could Easily Win The NBA Title If They Trade For This Player

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_15771803_168388303_lowres
    Rumors

    The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This All-Star

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_13987245_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Five Photos Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram On Sunday

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17172232_168388303_lowres
    News

    Suns Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17286863_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Suns Injury Report For Game Against Clippers

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17263814_168388303_lowres
    News

    Deandre Ayton's Official Status For Suns-Clippers Game

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16244127_168388303_lowres
    News

    Wizards And Nuggets Starting Lineups

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16994207_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Steven Adams And Desmond Bane's Injury Status For 76ers-Grizzlies Game

    12 hours ago