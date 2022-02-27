Skip to main content

Here's What Goran Dragic Said After His First Game With The Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Wisconsin, and Goran Dragic made his Nets debut.

The Brooklyn Nets signed Goran Dragic earlier this month after he was bought out by the San Antonio Spurs (he began his season on the Toronto Raptors). 

On Saturday night in Wisconsin, the former All-Star point guard made his debut for the Nets and had six points, three rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes of playing time. 

After the game, he spoke to reporters and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos. 

"It felt really awesome to be back on the court, and to be part of this great win," Dragic said after the game.

The Nets improved to 32-29 with the win, and are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

At one point this season they had been the top seed in the east, but lost 11 straight games recently. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17778052_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Goran Dragic Said After His First Game With The Brooklyn Nets

By Ben Stinar
just now
USATSI_17315653_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Bucks

By Ben Stinar
6 minutes ago
USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
18 minutes ago
USATSI_13957971_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons Injury Update

By Ben Stinar
19 minutes ago
USATSI_17544183_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving's Ridiculous Move During Nets-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
20 minutes ago
USATSI_15387341_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Warriors Have Made Another Roster Move With James Wiseman

By Ben Stinar
21 minutes ago
USATSI_17637140_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe What Jimmy Butler Said About Tom Thibodeau

By Ben Stinar
22 minutes ago
USATSI_17295273_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
26 minutes ago
USATSI_17780467_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The 76ers-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar
34 minutes ago