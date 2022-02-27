Here's What Goran Dragic Said After His First Game With The Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Wisconsin, and Goran Dragic made his Nets debut.

The Brooklyn Nets signed Goran Dragic earlier this month after he was bought out by the San Antonio Spurs (he began his season on the Toronto Raptors).

On Saturday night in Wisconsin, the former All-Star point guard made his debut for the Nets and had six points, three rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes of playing time.

After the game, he spoke to reporters and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

"It felt really awesome to be back on the court, and to be part of this great win," Dragic said after the game.

The Nets improved to 32-29 with the win, and are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

At one point this season they had been the top seed in the east, but lost 11 straight games recently.

Related stories on NBA basketball