Kevin Durant's Hilarious Tweet After The Nets Beat The Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks 111-106 in Manhattan on Wednesday night, and after the game 2014 MVP Kevin Durant sent out a tweet.

The post from Durant can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Durant's tweet said: "Nets fans were loud in the barc….I mean the garden tonight"

The All-Star forward has not played in a game since January 15 (against the New Orleans Pelicans at home) due to a knee injury.

The win improved the Nets to 31-27 on the season, and they have now won two games in a row.

Prior to their last two wins, they had lost 11 straight games, which made them fall all the way down to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

At one point this season they had been the top seed in the east.

