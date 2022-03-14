Here's What Kevin Durant's Mom Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Knicks
Kevin Durant's mom sent out a tweet after the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon.
The Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden by a score of 110-107, and Kevin Durant exploded for 53 points in the win.
After the game, Durant's mom (Wanda) sent out a tweet, and her post can be seen embedded below.
The Nets are now on a three-game winning streak after defeating the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers (both also on the road) in their two games prior.
They are 35-33 on the season in the 68 games that they have played, which has them as the eight seed in the Eastern Conference.
At home, they are now 14-18 in 32 games, and in their last ten games overall they have gone 4-6.
Durant is averaging 29.6 points per game.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.