Here's What Kevin Durant's Mom Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden by a score of 110-107, and Kevin Durant exploded for 53 points in the win.

After the game, Durant's mom (Wanda) sent out a tweet, and her post can be seen embedded below.

The Nets are now on a three-game winning streak after defeating the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers (both also on the road) in their two games prior.

They are 35-33 on the season in the 68 games that they have played, which has them as the eight seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, they are now 14-18 in 32 games, and in their last ten games overall they have gone 4-6.

Durant is averaging 29.6 points per game.

