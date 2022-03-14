Skip to main content
Here's What Kevin Durant's Mom Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Knicks

Here's What Kevin Durant's Mom Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Knicks

Kevin Durant's mom sent out a tweet after the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon.

Kevin Durant's mom sent out a tweet after the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden by a score of 110-107, and Kevin Durant exploded for 53 points in the win.       

After the game, Durant's mom (Wanda) sent out a tweet, and her post can be seen embedded below.      

The Nets are now on a three-game winning streak after defeating the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers (both also on the road) in their two games prior. 

They are 35-33 on the season in the 68 games that they have played, which has them as the eight seed in the Eastern Conference.   

At home, they are now 14-18 in 32 games, and in their last ten games overall they have gone 4-6.   

Durant is averaging 29.6 points per game.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16124224_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green's Status For Wizards-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar16 seconds ago
USATSI_17138486_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar35 seconds ago
USATSI_17118382_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards And Warriors Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar50 seconds ago
USATSI_10105954_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant's Mom Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Knicks

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17856502_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Player Could Potentially Miss The Rest Of The Season

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16353472_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brook Lopez's Status For Bucks-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17470072_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_16994122_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves And Spurs Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Sunday Night

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago