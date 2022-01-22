Skip to main content
Here's What The Owner Of The Brooklyn Nets Tweeted After They Beat The San Antonio Spurs

The Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs in Texas on Friday night, and after the game their owner Joe Tsai sent out a tweet.

The Brooklyn Nets crushed the San Antonio Spurs 117-102 in Texas on Friday night, and after the game Joe Tsai sent out a tweet. 

The post from Tsai (who owns the Nets) can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Tsai quote tweeted a tweet from NBA TV with highlights of James Harden from the win, and they also posted his impressive stat line on the evening. 

Tsai's quote tweet said: "The best is yet to come" 

With the win, the Nets retook the first seed in the Eastern Conference from the Chicago Bulls, and now have a half-game lead over the Bulls and the Miami Heat. 

The Nets are 29-16 in 45 games played on the season.  

Harden finished the game with 37 points, ten rebounds and 11 assists, giving him a triple-double. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

