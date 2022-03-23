Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Jazz

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Utah Jazz on Monday in New York at Barclays Center by a score of 114-106.

Kevin Durant led the way with an impressive 37 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

After the game, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network.

The Nets improved to 38-34 on the season in the 72 games that they have played so far, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are on a two-game winning streak, and have won six out of their last seven games.

On Wednesday, they will face off with the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.

