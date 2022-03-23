Skip to main content
Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Jazz

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Utah Jazz on Monday night at Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Utah Jazz on Monday in New York at Barclays Center by a score of 114-106.  

Kevin Durant led the way with an impressive 37 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.  

After the game, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network. 

The Nets improved to 38-34 on the season in the 72 games that they have played so far, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They are on a two-game winning streak, and have won six out of their last seven games. 

On Wednesday, they will face off with the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee. 

