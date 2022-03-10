Here's What Kevin Durant Said After Kyrie Irving's Huge Game

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Charlotte Hornets 132-121 on Tuesday evening in North Carolina, and Kyrie Irving exploded for 50 points and six assists in the win.

After the game, Kevin Durant spoke to reporters about his teammate's huge game, and a clip of him speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

"I've been saying it-it's pure," Durant said of Irving. "Everything he does is pure."

The Nets improved to 33-33 in 66 games on the season with the win, and Durant also had a solid game with 14 points, three rebounds and seven assists.

They moved back into the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and also snapped a four-game losing skid.

