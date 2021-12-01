Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Watch The Unbelievable Ending In The Knicks-Nets Game
    Watch The Unbelievable Ending In The Knicks-Nets Game

    The Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Kicks on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center.
    The Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Kicks on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center.

    The Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Knicks 112-110 on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center. 

    The ending of the game was an absolute thriller. 

    With the score 110-107 and less than 20 seconds left on the clock, Evan Fournier knocked down a three-pointer to tie the game (see tweet below from Bleacher Report). 

    James Johnson then drove to the basket for the Nets with just over two seconds left on the clock, and drew a foul on Mitchell Robinson (see tweet below from Steve Jones Jr.). 

    Johnson nailed both free throws to take a 112-110 lead. 

    With 2.2 seconds left on the clock the Knicks had no timeouts, and Fournier got a good look from way beyond the three-point line, but the shot missed (see tweet below from Bleacher Report). 

    The Nets advanced to 15-6, while the Knicks fell to 11-10. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

