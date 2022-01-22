Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Spurs

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 117-102 on Friday evening in Texas, and since the game was on the road they had Kyrie Irving in the lineup.

Irving had 24 points, three rebounds and four assists, and after the game he spoke to reporters.

A clip of Irving speaking to the media can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Yes Network.

"I came out at halftime kind of with a deeper focus, and that third quarter flew by in my opinion," Irving said. "Watching James just be himself, he's very special, you can get easily caught up by just watching, he's so great, just getting one-on-one, and when he's feeling it, he makes the game so much easier for everyone else, so I was just trying to get out of his way."

Related stories on NBA basketball