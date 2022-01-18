Watch Kyrie Irving's Incredible Move In Nets-Cavs Game

The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-107 in Ohio on Monday afternoon, and the win improved the Cavs to 27-18, while the Nets fell to 27-16.

During the game, Kyrie Irving had an incredible play to get to the basket and score, and the highlight can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the the Twitter account of the Nets.

Irving began his career on the Cavs, and was the first overall selection by the franchise in 2011.

He also won an NBA title with the team in 2016, and was traded by the Cavs to the Boston Celtics before the 2017-18 season.

On the day, he had 27 points, seven rebounds and nine assists against his old squad.

He was also super efficient shooting 12/23 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range.

Related stories on NBA basketball