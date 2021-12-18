The Brooklyn Nets Have Announced Massive News About Kyrie Irving

On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets shared a massive update about Kyrie Irving.

The All-Star guard has yet to play in any games this season, but that is about to change.

The announcement from the team's General Manager Sean Marks can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.

Irving had been away from the team due to the fact that he was not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, due to the New York City vaccine mandate, and before the season the Nets had said that they would not allow him to be a part-time player, but that has now changed.

"After discussions with our coaches, players and staff, the organization has decided to have Kyrie Irving re-join the team for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate," Marks said in the statement.

The news is obviously huge, because the Nets are 21-8 and the top team in the Eastern Conference, and now they are adding one of the best players in the world to that team.

