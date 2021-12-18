The Brooklyn Nets Have Announced Huge News About Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets are on a four-game winning streak, and Kevin Durant is playing some of the best basketball of his career.

On Saturday, they are hosting the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and for the game they will be without Durant.

The team has announced that the 2014 MVP has entered health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

The Nets are 21-8 on the season, which is the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they look like a team that will be a contender to win the NBA Championship and at the very least make the NBA Finals.

The Magic come into the game agains the Nets with a 5-25 record.

