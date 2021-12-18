The Brooklyn Nets Have Announced Huge News About Kevin Durant

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Huge News About The Status Of Kevin Durant For Nets-Celtics Game
    Huge News About The Status Of Kevin Durant For Nets-Celtics Game

    The Brooklyn Nets have announced that All-Star Kevin Durant has entered health and safety protocols. The Nets are in Massachusetts to play the Boston Celtics on Saturday, and Durant has been ruled out.
    The Brooklyn Nets are on a four-game winning streak, and Kevin Durant is playing some of the best basketball of his career.  

    On Saturday, they are hosting the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and for the game they will be without Durant.  

    The team has announced that the 2014 MVP has entered health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets. 

    The Nets are 21-8 on the season, which is the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they look like a team that will be a contender to win the NBA Championship and at the very least make the NBA Finals.  

    The Magic come into the game agains the Nets with a 5-25 record. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

