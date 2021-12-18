Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Nets Injury Report Against The Magic
    Nets Injury Report Against The Magic

    The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic.
    The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic.

    The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center in New York on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

    The entire injury report  for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets. 

    The Nets also added two additions to the report.

    Patty Mills, who was originally listed as out for rest will instead be available, and Kevin Durant has entered health and safety protocols so he has been ruled out for the game. 

    The two additions to the injury report can be seen in the tweets embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets. 

    The Nets come into the game with a 21-8 record, while the Magic are 5-25. 

