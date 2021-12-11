Nets Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets are in Atlanta to play the Hawks on Friday night, and are coming into the game after losing to the Houston Rockets in Texas in their last game.

For the game on Friday in Atlanta, the Nets have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Even with the loss to the Rockets (which Kevin Durant missed due to rest), the Nets still have the best record in the Eastern Conference at 17-8 in their first 25 games.

The Chicago Bulls are just a half-game behind at 17-9 on the season.

The Hawks come into the game against the Nets with a 13-12 record, which has them as the eighth seed in the east.

