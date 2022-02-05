Nets Starting Lineup Against The Jazz
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Nets agains the Jazz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Nets come into the game on a six-game losing streak, and two out of their three best players (Kevin Durant and James Harden) are both ruled out for the game.
Kyrie Irving, who is a part-time player for road games only, will be the only All-Star in the starting lineup on Friday night.
In 51 games this season, the Nets are 29-22, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 3-7 in their last ten games overall.
