Skip to main content
Nets Starting Lineup Against The Jazz

Nets Starting Lineup Against The Jazz

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz.

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

The full lineup for the Nets agains the Jazz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Nets come into the game on a six-game losing streak, and two out of their three best players (Kevin Durant and James Harden) are both ruled out for the game. 

Kyrie Irving, who is a part-time player for road games only, will be the only All-Star in the starting lineup on Friday night. 

In 51 games this season, the Nets are 29-22, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They are 3-7 in their last ten games overall. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17587261_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup Against The Jazz

just now
USATSI_16005468_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Star Player

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17122390_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Knicks Drama? Star Player Has Reportedly Unfollowed The Team On Instagram

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17563967_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Status For Nets-Jazz Game

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17437417_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report For Game With Nets

8 minutes ago
USATSI_15426394_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Responds To What Stephen A. Smith Said

16 minutes ago
USATSI_12483787_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said About Klay Thompson After The Warriors Beat The Kings

1 hour ago
USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Pelicans-Nuggets Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_16125636_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Magic-Grizzlies Game

1 hour ago