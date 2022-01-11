Nets Starting Lineup Without James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets are in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Nets against the Trail Blazers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

For the game, they will be without James Harden, who is out due to a knee injury (see tweet below).

The Nets are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-13 record in 38 games, and are 1.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the top seed.

As for the Trail Blazers, they have had a poor start to the season with a 15-24 record in 39 games, and are the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball