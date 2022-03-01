Nets Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Brooklyn on Monday night at Barclays Center, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets were struggling in a big way before the All-Star break, and at one point were on an 11-game losing streak.

They come into Monday night as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-29 record in the 61 games.

At one point this season they had been the top seed in the east.

In their last game they picked up a big road win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.

