Skip to main content

Nets Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Brooklyn on Monday night at Barclays Center, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.   

The full lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Nets were struggling in a big way before the All-Star break, and at one point were on an 11-game losing streak. 

They come into Monday night as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-29 record in the 61 games.  

At one point this season they had been the top seed in the east. 

In their last game they picked up a big road win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17168566_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar
1 minute ago
USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar
1 minute ago
USATSI_17481207_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar
12 minutes ago
USATSI_17785708_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What C.J. McCollum Tweeted After The Pelicans Won

By Ben Stinar
14 minutes ago
USATSI_17700082_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar
21 minutes ago
USATSI_17134936_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies And Spurs Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
21 minutes ago
USATSI_17088463_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar
23 minutes ago
USATSI_17470991_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs And Timberwolves Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
24 minutes ago
USATSI_17349100_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs And Timberwolves Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
26 minutes ago