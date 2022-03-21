Nets Starting Lineup Against The Jazz

Skip to main content
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.     

The full lineup for the Nets against the Jazz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.     

The Nets will start Goran Dragic, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton.  

They come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-34 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and winners of their last five out of six games. 

At home, they are 15-19 in the 34 games they have played in Brooklyn. 

