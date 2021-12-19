Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Nets Starting Lineup Against The Magic
    Publish date:

    Nets Starting Lineup Against The Magic

    The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic.
    Author:

    The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic.

    The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without a lot of their key players. 

    Their starting lineup, which looks a lot different than usual, can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

    The Nets come into the game with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 21-8 in their first 29 games of the season.  

    They lost in the second round of the playoffs last season to the Milwaukee Bucks, but appear poised to be a contender to get out of the east this season and make the NBA Finals. 

    As for the Magic, they are in a complete rebuild, and are 5-25 in their first 30 games of the season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17135322_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andrew Wiggins And Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Raptors Game

    just now
    USATSI_16987976_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets Starting Lineup Against The Magic

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Raptors Game

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17195158_168388303_lowres
    News

    Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17309044_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Raptors Game

    17 minutes ago
    USATSI_17315684_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets Injury Report Against The Magic

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17309040_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted On Friday

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    The Golden State Warriors Have Released A Big Update About Klay Thompson

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16196605_168388303_lowres
    News

    Mike Conley's Status For Wizards-Jazz Game

    3 hours ago