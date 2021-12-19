Nets Starting Lineup Against The Magic

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without a lot of their key players.

Their starting lineup, which looks a lot different than usual, can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets come into the game with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 21-8 in their first 29 games of the season.

They lost in the second round of the playoffs last season to the Milwaukee Bucks, but appear poised to be a contender to get out of the east this season and make the NBA Finals.

As for the Magic, they are in a complete rebuild, and are 5-25 in their first 30 games of the season.

Related stories on NBA basketball