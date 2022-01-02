Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Nets Starting Lineup Against The Clippers
    The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game the Los Angeles Clippers.
    The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center on Saturday evening and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

    The full starting lineup for the Nets against the Clippers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    They will start James Harden, Patty Mills, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown and LaMarcus Aldridge.  

    Coming into the game the Nets are 23-10 in 33 games this season, and are tied with the Chicago Bulls for the best record in the Eastern Conference.  

    Both the Bulls and Nets play on Saturday evening, so if one team wins and one team loses there will be a new first seed in the east.  

    As for the Clippers, they come into the game 18-17. 

