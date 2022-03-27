Nets Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center in New York on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Nets against the Hornets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-35 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.

This will be Kyrie Irving's first time playing in a home game in the 2021-22 NBA season.

