Nets Starting Lineup Against The Pistons Without James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets are in Michigan to play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday evening, and for the game the team has announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

This will also be the first time this season that the Nets will play without 2018 MVP James Harden.

He has been ruled out for the game due to rest, but they will have Kevin Durant back in the lineup who missed last game.

Coming into the game, the two teams are in two very different positions in the standings.

The Pistons are 4-21 in their first 25 games and are going to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, while the Nets are at the top of the east at 18-8 and are expected to be one of the contenders to win a championship this season.

