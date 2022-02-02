Nets Starting Lineup Against The Suns

The Brooklyn Nets are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Since the game is on the road, the Nets will have Kyrie Irving available, and they will also have James Harden return to the starting lineup for the first time in two games.

Harden had missed the last two games (both losses) due to injuries.

The Nets come into the game on Tuesday on a four-game losing streak, and are also just 4-6 in their last ten games.

They are 29-20 on the season in 49 games, and the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

