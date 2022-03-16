Nets Starting Lineup Against The Mavericks

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening at Barclays Center in New York, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Nets against the Mavericks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets come into the game after crushing the Orlando Magic 150-108 the night before.

They are currently on a four-game winning streak (all four wins were on the road), and they are 36-33 on the season in the 69 games that they have played.

Right now, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

At home, they have been slumping this season with a 14-18 record in 32 games at Barclays Center.

