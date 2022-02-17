Nets Starting Lineup Against The Knicks
The Brooklyn Nets will be on the road on Wednesday evening, but they won't be more than a few miles from home as they play the crosstown rival New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
For the game, they have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, James Johnson and Andre Drummond will round out the starting five.
The Nets have been the coldest team in the NBA as of late.
Their win on Monday night over the Sacramento Kings snapped an 11-game losing streak.
They are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-27 record in the 57 games that they have played this season.
