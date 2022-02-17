Skip to main content
Nets Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

Nets Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.

The Brooklyn Nets will be on the road on Wednesday evening, but they won't be more than a few miles from home as they play the crosstown rival New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.   

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, James Johnson and Andre Drummond will round out the starting five.   

The Nets have been the coldest team in the NBA as of late.  

Their win on Monday night over the Sacramento Kings snapped an 11-game losing streak. 

They are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-27 record in the 57 games that they have played this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16987976_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

1 minute ago
USATSI_13619898_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Knicks Game

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17263142_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Nets

7 minutes ago
USATSI_12749871_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted During His Brother's First Game With The Nets

12 minutes ago
USATSI_13569464_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Knicks Game

12 minutes ago
USATSI_17554919_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Unique Injury Report For The Jazz On Wednesday Night

13 minutes ago
USATSI_17693099_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Awesome Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Pacers

14 minutes ago
USATSI_15976423_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards' Status For Raptors-Timberwolves Game

14 minutes ago
USATSI_17686127_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Pacers Game

15 minutes ago