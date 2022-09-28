Brooklyn Nets Announce Full Training Camp Roster

The Brooklyn Nets held media day on Monday; while on Tuesday, they had their first day of training camp.

They are coming off a tough season where they were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, but there is good reason to believe they can be much better during the 2022-23 season.

On Tuesday morning, the Nets released their entire 20-man roster for training camp.

Nets Training Camp Roster:

Chris Chiozza Nic Claxton Seth Curry David Duke Jr. Kevin Durant Kessler Edwards RaiQuan Gray Joe Harris Kyrie Irving Patty Mills Markieff Morrs Royce O'Neale Day'Ron Sharpe Ben Simmons Edmond Sumner Cam Thomas T.J. Warren Yuta Watanabe Alondes Williams Marcus Zegarowski

They have a loaded roster; and will once again be expected to be a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Simmons will be a significant addition to the team because he did not play in a game last season.

They acquired the three-time NBA All-Star in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for James Harden.

In addition, they will now have an entire season of Irving after he only played in 29 regular season games.

Both Irving and Simmons will make the game even easier for Durant, who is coming off a season where he averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest (on over 51% shooting from the field).

They will play their first preseason game on Oct. 3 against the 76ers, and their first regular season game will be played on Oct. 19 when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.