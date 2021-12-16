Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    The Brooklyn Nets Have Officially Signed This Former New York Knicks Star
    The Brooklyn Nets Have Officially Signed This Former New York Knicks Star

    The Brooklyn Nets have announced that they have signed Langston Galloway.
    The Brooklyn Nets have announced that they have signed Langston Galloway.

    On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that they have signed veteran shooting guard Langston Galloway. 

    The announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

    Galloway is in his eighth NBA season, and has played for the New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns. 

    Last season he was on the Suns team that made the NBA Finals and lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks.  

    Galloway began his career in New York City on the Knicks and averaged 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game during his rookie season. 

    The Nets are 20-8 this season and the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    They have an abundance of players out due to health and safety protocols right now. 

