The Brooklyn Nets Just Made A Huge Announcement

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced their 2022-23 Classic Edition uniform.
The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a tough season where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. 

However, on Thursday the team made an announcement on Twitter that should have fans very excited for the 2022-23 season. 

They unveiled their 2022-23 Classic Edition uniform. 

This is the popular uniform they once wore in the ABA with Julius Erving. 

NetsDaily: "The Nets introduced their Stars and Stripes uniforms in February 1972 when the team started playing in Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. They won two ABA championships with Julius Erving in 1974 and 1976 wearing them."

The announcement of the exciting uniforms comes just two days after the team also announced that they are keeping Kevin Durant for next season.   

They are going into the new season with a loaded roster that features Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Durant and others. 

If healthy, they will more than likely compete for an NBA Championship.

One of the reasons for their struggles last season was inconsistent lineups. 

Irving missed 53 regular season games, and Simmons got traded to the team in the middle of season and did not play in a single game for the Nets. 

Even Durant missed 27 regular season games. 

At the very worst, if all of their star players are available for the majority of the year, they should be a team that makes the Eastern Conference Finals. 

There is definitely more excitement about the Nets over the last few days. 

