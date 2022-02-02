Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Suns
Kyrie Irving spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Phoenix Suns.
The Brooklyn Nets lost 121-111 to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday evening, and after the game Kyrie Irving spoke to the media.
A clip of what Irving said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.
Irving had 26 points, four rebounds and three assists in the game.
The Nets have been in the middle of a slump, and are now on a five-game losing streak.
They are just 3-7 in their last ten games, and in the 50 games they have played this season they are 29-21, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Nets will have a quick turnaround, because they are facing off with the Sacramento Kings in California on Wednesday night.
