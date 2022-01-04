Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Ja Morant

The Brooklyn Nets lost at home to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening by a score of 118-104.

The Grizzlies picked up their 24th win of the season and are the fourth seed in the Western Conference, while the Nets fell to 23-12 in 35 games this season.

They are now a full two-games behind the Chicago Bulls for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

After the loss, Kevin Durant spoke to reporters, and he was asked about Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant.

The clip of Durant's answer can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

"He just plays with great pace out there," Durant said of Morant. "Plays with joy and enthusiasm, and you see him blossoming in front of our eyes."

Morant finished the game with 36 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

