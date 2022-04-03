How Did Kyrie Irving Do This?

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost 122-115 to the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia on Saturday evening, and the loss was a big one because now the Hawks have jumped them in the standings.

The two teams entered the contest with the same record (40-37), but now the Nets have fallen to 40-38, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Irving went off for 31 points on 50% shooting shooting from the three-point range, and Kevin Durant had a career-high 55 points, but neither was enough to overcome to the Hawks.

Before the game, the Nets posted a clip of Irving doing a warmup, and the clip has gone viral on social media.

Irving's incredible handles were put on full display, and the video can be seen in the tweet that is embedded above from the Twitter account of the Nets.

