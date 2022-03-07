Skip to main content
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

Kyrie Irving spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

Kyrie Irving spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics 126-120 in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon, and the loss dropped them from the eighth seed to the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They are now just 32-33 on the season, and have lost four straight games. 

After the loss, Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos. 

Irving began his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but played for the Celtics for two seasons before joining the Nets in the summer of 2019.  

The Nets were the top seed in the east at one point this season, but an 11-game losing streak before the All-Star break sent them on a free fall in the standings.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17843974_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar41 seconds ago
USATSI_17843979_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17167949_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_9999390_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry And Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17408172_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Spurs Injury Report For Monday

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17183429_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_16974201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_16166477_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_17410413_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Latest Loss

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago