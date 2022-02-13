Kyrie Irving's Unbelievable Play Is Going Viral
Kyrie Irving had an unbelievable drive to the basket in the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat on Saturday night.
The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Miami Heat in Florida 115-111 on Saturday night, but during the game Kyrie Irving had an unbelievable drive to the basket.
The play (which is going viral on social media) can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
Irving finished the game with 29 points, five rebounds and five assists.
The loss was the 11th straight for the Nets as they have fallen all the way to 29-27 on the season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
At one point this season they had been the top seed in the east.
As for the Heat, they currently sit as the top seed in the east with a 37-20 record in the 57 games they've played.
