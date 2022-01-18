Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Cavs

The Brooklyn Nets were in Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers on Monday afternoon, and they lost the game 114-107.

They were playing their first game since Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury on Saturday night.

After the game, Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters, and a clip from the postgame presser can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

"You can't replace Kevin," Irving said. "It's impossible. I think we just face that reality right now, this second, and moving forward on this road trip I know that will probably face more questions, the ups and downs of this, but just be very mature about it as a basketball club, and just be ready to be flexible game-to-game."

The Nets fell to 27-16 on the season with the loss, and Irving had 27 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in the game.

Related stories on NBA basketball