Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving's Status For Mavs-Nets Game

Kyrie Irving's Status For Mavs-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets will be without star guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, because he is still ineligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in New York.

The Brooklyn Nets will be without star guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, because he is still ineligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in New York.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center in New York on Wednesday evening, and since the game is at home the Nets will be without star guard Kyrie Irving.     

Irving, who is unvaccinated, is still ineligible to play games at home, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.   

Irving dropped a career-high 60 points when the Nets crushed the Orlando Magic 150-108 in Florida on Tuesday evening. 

The Nets are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak, and 36-33 in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.  

Right now, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17656856_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Mavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Huge News About Tom Thibodeau's Future With The New York Knicks

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17375756_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_17119074_168388303_lowres
News

Andrew Wiggins' Status For Celtics-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17162729_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards' Status For Wednesday

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_17591739_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Kings Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago
USATSI_17819043_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar54 minutes ago
USATSI_17615695_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Jazz Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago