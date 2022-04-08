Skip to main content
Bucks And Pistons Starting Lineups

Bucks And Pistons Starting Lineups

The Bucks and Pistons have announced their starting lineups for Friday's contest.

The Bucks and Pistons have announced their starting lineups for Friday's contest.

The Milwaukee Bucks (50-30) and Detroit Pistons (23-57)  are facing off in Michigan on Friday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starters.    

The full starting lineup for both squads can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17782209_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Suns at Jazz on Friday Night

By Brett Siegel28 seconds ago
USATSI_17910755_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Pistons Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17987935_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Bucks-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17932762_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Pistons Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks And Wizards Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17987332_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_17987881_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Pistons

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_17956348_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_17258255_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Hornets at Bulls on Friday Night

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago