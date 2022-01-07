The Milwaukee Bucks Announced That They Have Waived A Former All-Star

Skip to main content
The Milwaukee Bucks Waived A Player

The Milwaukee Bucks announced that they have waived DeMarcus Cousins.

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that they have waived DeMarcus Cousins. 

The announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team, and read here. 

Cousins played in 17 games this season for the Bucks, and averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.   

The former Kentucky star is a four-time NBA All-Star, but after several injuries has bounced around the NBA.  

He began his career with the Sacramento Kings, and was also a star on the New Orleans Pelicans.

He's also played for the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and the Bucks.  

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, and this season are one of the best teams in the NBA with a 25-15 record. 

