Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted Before The Bucks Play The Trail Blazers

The Milwaukee Bucks were in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night, and before the game Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.

The tweet from Antetokounmpo can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Bucks won the game 137-108, and are now the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-21 record.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and currently 14-12 in the 26 games they've played on the road this season.

After winning the NBA Title last year, they are going to be one of the contenders to win it again this season.

As for the Trail Blazers, they've have had a tough season and are currently the tenth seed in the Western Conference at 21-33.

